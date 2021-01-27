The New Mutants returns to top spot in UK film chart

The New Mutants reclaims the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Film Chart after being ousted last week by Bill & Ted Face The Music which falls down one place to Number 2.
Starring Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy, The New Mutants serves as the 13th and final instalment in the X-Men film series.
Science fiction thriller Tenet sits at Number 3 while The Greatest Showman is back in the Top 5 at Number 4. The remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches – starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci – completes this week’s Top 5.
Further down, the Joker rebounds ten places to Number 9 and Jojo Rabbit returns to the Top 10 after climbing two places to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th January 2021
|LW
|TW
|Title
|Label
|3
|1
|THE NEW MUTANTS
|MARVEL FILMS
|1
|2
|BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|3
|TENET
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|4
|THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
|20TH CENTURY FOX
|5
|5
|ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|4
|6
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES
|8
|7
|JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES
|6
|8
|BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
|SONY PICTURES
|19
|9
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|10
|JOJO RABBIT
|20TH CENTURY FOX
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of upcoming release Saint Maud, an award-winning psychological horror that follows hospice nurse Maud (played by Morfydd Clark), who becomes obsessed with a former dancer in her care. The film is available to buy across disc and digital from February 1.