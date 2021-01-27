The New Mutants returns to top spot in UK film chart

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin in 20th Century Studios’ THE NEW MUTANTS. Photo © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

The New Mutants reclaims the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Film Chart after being ousted last week by Bill & Ted Face The Music which falls down one place to Number 2.

Starring Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy, The New Mutants serves as the 13th and final instalment in the X-Men film series.

Science fiction thriller Tenet sits at Number 3 while The Greatest Showman is back in the Top 5 at Number 4. The remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches – starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci – completes this week’s Top 5.

Further down, the Joker rebounds ten places to Number 9 and Jojo Rabbit returns to the Top 10 after climbing two places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th January 2021

LW TW Title Label 3 1 THE NEW MUTANTS MARVEL FILMS 1 2 BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 3 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 4 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX 5 5 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 6 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES 8 7 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES 6 8 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES 19 9 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 12 10 JOJO RABBIT 20TH CENTURY FOX © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of upcoming release Saint Maud, an award-winning psychological horror that follows hospice nurse Maud (played by Morfydd Clark), who becomes obsessed with a former dancer in her care. The film is available to buy across disc and digital from February 1.