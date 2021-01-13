The New Mutants tops this week’s best selling movie chart

The New Mutants rise to Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on DVD and Blu-ray.
Counting Anya Taylor-Joy, of the acclaimed Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton among its star-studded cast, the superhero horror’s success this week means last week’s Number 1 Tenet falls to second place.
Brand new at Number 3 is the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music.
Starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the beloved eponymous characters, the pair reunite for new antics in the present day – and beyond. The now-middle aged Dads of teenage girls are on their biggest adventure yet, still trying to crank out a hit song and save the world.
Roald Dahl’s The Witches drops to Number 4, while another magical adventure Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to the Top 10 after climbing nine places to Number 5. Spider-Man: Far From Home (6), Bad Boys For Life (7) and Little Women (8) all fall one place this week.
Jumanji: The Next Level holds tight at Number 9, and finally The Greatest Showman zooms back up 25 places to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th January 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|THE NEW MUTANTS
|MARVEL FILMS
|1
|2
|TENET
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|3
|BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|4
|ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|14
|5
|FANTASTIC BEASTS – THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|5
|6
|SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME
|SONY PICTURES HE
|6
|7
|BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|7
|8
|LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
|SONY PICTURES HE
|9
|9
|JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES HE
|35
|10
|THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
