The New Mutants tops this week’s best selling movie chart

The New Mutants rise to Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on DVD and Blu-ray.

Counting Anya Taylor-Joy, of the acclaimed Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton among its star-studded cast, the superhero horror’s success this week means last week’s Number 1 Tenet falls to second place.

Brand new at Number 3 is the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the beloved eponymous characters, the pair reunite for new antics in the present day – and beyond. The now-middle aged Dads of teenage girls are on their biggest adventure yet, still trying to crank out a hit song and save the world.

Roald Dahl’s The Witches drops to Number 4, while another magical adventure Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to the Top 10 after climbing nine places to Number 5. Spider-Man: Far From Home (6), Bad Boys For Life (7) and Little Women (8) all fall one place this week.

Jumanji: The Next Level holds tight at Number 9, and finally The Greatest Showman zooms back up 25 places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th January 2021

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 THE NEW MUTANTS MARVEL FILMS 1 2 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 3 BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 4 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 14 5 FANTASTIC BEASTS – THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD WARNER HOME VIDEO 5 6 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 6 7 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 7 8 LITTLE WOMEN (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 9 9 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 35 10 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of stunning award-winning animation Away, which is available to Download & Keep from January 18.