The Newsreader is coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC Two 

Australian drama series The Newsreader is heading to BBC Two and iPlayer following a deal between the BBC and distributors Entertainment One (eOne).

Multi-award-winning actress Anna Torv (Mindhunter, Fringe) and Sam Reid (Prime Suspect 1973), centres around the frantic, busy heart of a commercial TV newsroom set in the 1980s, while following the relationship between an ambitious young TV reporter and the star female news anchor.

Created by award-winning writer Michael Lucas, the series depicts the dramas and tensions of this high-octane workplace as well investigating the political and personal power struggles of the world.

Torv plays Helen Norville, a glamorous and talented newsreader and, in the chauvinistic world of TV news, often overlooked. Helen finds herself partnered with junior reporter Dale Jennings (Reid) and their personal and private relationship will be set against the very public pressures of reporting some of the most iconic news stories of the era to the nation.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, said: “The Newsreader is a superbly made drama which cleverly interweaves key news events from the period, 80’s nostalgia, office politics and personal relationships in a thoroughly engaging and entertaining style.”