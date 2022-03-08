The Novice gets new trailer ahead of cinema and digital release

Vertigo has released a new trailer for The Novice, Lauren Hadaway’s feature debut as a writer-director based on her personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, which it will release in cinemas and on digital platforms from April 1st.

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays the lead, Alex Dall, an obsessive college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an extreme physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.

The Novice debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won three awards including Best Actress for Fuhrman and Best US Narrative Feature Film and has also been nominated for five Film Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Feature, Best Director and Best Female Lead.