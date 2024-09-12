The Old Man Season 2 debuts on Disney+ UK in November

Contains spoilers for season one.

Pictured: (l-r) Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, John Lithgow as Harold Harper. Image: Kurt Iswarienko/FX Copyright 2024, FX. All rights reserved.

Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow’s spy thriller, The Old Man, returns to Disney+ in November with its second season.

The show is based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name and follows Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who has been living off the grid for thirty years.

However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when an assassin tries to take him out. With Chase flushed out of hiding, FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (Lithgow) is tasked with hunting him down.

But Chase has an ally in Harper’s team – his daughter Emily (Alia Shawkat), now living behind an alias, is Harper’s protégé and most trusted agent, giving Chase an invaluable insight into the FBI’s hunt for him.

But in the world of espionage loyalties can shift and, across the season, Chase and Harper’s interests eventually converge.

Season two sees the two old spies set off on their most important mission to date – to recover Emily after she’s kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader.

With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications.

As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to her, Hamzad is confronted by decisions that could endanger his family and the village he’s led faithfully for a lifetime.

The Old Man season 2 debuts on Disney+ UK on November 6th. The series was originally commissioned and aired in the US by FX.