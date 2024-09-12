Pluto TV adds CNN, CBC and Reuters channels to line-up

Pluto TV, the Paramount-owned app which offers a line-up streamed (FAST) TV channels, is adding CNN International to its line-up in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The app is also bringing CNN Fast – a curated channel of short-form videos – to users in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain, plus the Reuters FAST channel to the UK, Canada, and the Nordics.

In addition, in Canada it’s adding four channels from CBC News/Radio-Canada: CBC News Explore, CBC News Toronto, CBC News British Columbia and Radio-Canada Info.

Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content Programming and Acquisitions at Pluto TV commented: “With the debut of CBC/Radio-Canada, CNN Fast, CNN International and Reuters on Pluto TV, we are providing both global and local news coverage to our fans, connecting our audiences with every community they belong to.

“By expanding our local, geo-targeted news offerings, we ensure our viewers remain updated on the most important global news, but also on what happens within their communities, enhancing their viewing experience with timely content, and getting one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet.”