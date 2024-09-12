Disney+ available for £1.99 per month in new deal

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in Jilly Cooer’s Rivals. Image credit: Robert Viglasky. © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ is running a special offer giving three months access to its advert-supported plan for £1.99 per month.

The deal saves £9 on the regular monthly price for three months and is available via www.disneyplus.com to new and returning customers between September 12 (08:00 BST) and September 28 (07:59 BST).

After three months, the plan will auto-renew at the regular monthly retail price until cancelled.

The discounted three months coincide with the arrival of some of the streaming service’s biggest new releases, including the second season of Jeff Bridge’s spy thriller The Old Man, Marvel’s Agatha All Along, Jilly Cooper’s Rivals and In Vogue: The 90s.

Also currently streaming on Disney+ are the latest season of Only Murders In The Building, Futurama and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest chapter in the sci-fi franchise.