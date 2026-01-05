Tron: Ares lands on Disney+ this week

Jared Leto as Ares in Disney’s Live Action TRON: ARES. Photo by Leah Gallo. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream Tron: Ares, the latest instalment in the franchise, from this Wednesday (January 7th).

Starring Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee, the film’s plot sees a highly sophisticated Program from Kevin Flynn’s (Jeff Bridges) digital realm enter the real world.

The film will be available for all Disney+ subscribers to watch in IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio.

Additionally, customers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS, featuring the full dynamic range of the original cinematic mix.