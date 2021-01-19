The original Jim Henson Muppet Show is coming to Disney+ next month

The original 1970s Muppet Show is coming to Disney+ on Friday 19th February, including seasons 4 and 5 which have never been released on home entertainment.

Jim Henson’s classic creation features Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo as they put on their weekly variety show and sees them joined by big name guests including Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, Mark Hamill and Lynda Carter.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog.

“Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”