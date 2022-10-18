The perfect tech gift guide for TV lovers

It can be tough to know what to buy a TV lover, whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or ‘just because’. The thing they enjoy most – watching the latest and greatest TV – is something out of your hands. It’s created by production companies and distributed by huge businesses. These days, more often than not, it’s parcelled out in timed deals to streaming services, which then beam the series straight into our homes. How on Earth are you supposed to add a gift into this equation?

Well, it’s not too daunting, thankfully. There are a few things that you can do to provide an excellent tech-based gift for the TV lover in your life.

If you are feeling particularly generous, a brand-new TV would be top of the list. However, there’s a good chance that in the endless Prime Day and Black Friday sales events, they’ve already asked themselves “What’s the best 43-inch TV?” and picked up a brilliant new screen. So, we recommend sticking to the peripherals, just to be safe.

Here are our recommendations for the perfect tech gifts for TV lovers.

4K UHD Blu-ray player

In a world dominated by streaming services, you might question the need for physical media. But not us, and not dedicated TV fans.

The ability to have a physical copy of something you hold dear is a remarkable thing. Streaming services are convenient, for sure. But they can never provide anything nearly as deep as you’ll find in the menus of a collector’s edition 4K UHD boxset.

Additionally, streaming catalogues are ever-changing, with TV series and movies being added and removed all the time. Owning a physical copy of media means that it can’t be taken away.

So – why a 4K UHD player? Well, these nifty little gadgets can play 4K Ultra High-Definition media, meaning that TV series and movies are looking their best. They are also backwards compatible, playing Blu-rays and DVDs. This means that the owner has access to a whole back catalogue of media, both new and old.

A streaming subscription

Yes, above we’ve just extolled the virtues of owning physical media. However, it’s naive (and expensive) to suggest that all contemporary media should be consumed through disc copies.

Streaming services are home to cutting-edge TV series. However, there are at least four major streaming services – Netflix, Prime Video, Now TV and Disney+ – to keep on top of, plus countless more niche propositions, like Starzplay and Shudder. Trying to keep on top of these is, without question, an expensive endeavour. So, any TV lover will be over the moon with a gifted subscription for a service they don’t have access to.

If they have Netflix, consider grabbing them a Prime Video membership. Are they a fan of Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Disney Classics? Then it’s a Disney+ subscription for them.

A soundbar

Television and cinema are multi-sensory – their power is derived from their ability to tell stories through vision and sound. 4K TVs are ten-a-penny and can be purchased for anywhere from £200 to over £2,000. However, unless the small-screen lover in your life has invested in a very well-featured TV set, there’s a good chance the sound quality is merely fine.

A soundbar, whether purchased for £100 or £600, will improve the drama of a TV’s audio immediately, and without taking up too much space in the living room. They simply sit underneath a TV and deliver rich audio from upwards of two speakers.

While the bass that they add will enhance the power of a TV series’ sound, the improved performance in mid-range frequencies will improve the volume and clarity of dialogue, helping viewers stay abreast of the narrative. Many soundbars now include some form of AI which works to actively enhance dialogue.

Anything non-tech?

Yes! If you’re trying to think outside the box and would like to purchase something for a TV lover that doesn’t revolve around tech, there are a few avenues you could try.

There are many highly regarded books available that explore the history of television, or provide deep and engaging insights into franchises, series, and movements. Similarly, many of the most popular TV series is based on novels. Many of these books will be available from local bookstores, or online via second-hand sites, saving you a nice little chunk of cash (it’s up to you whether you spend that on more gifts, or treat yourself to a fancy coffee).

You could also look into a membership scheme at a local cinema. Often cinemas show classic and independent films alongside the latest blockbusters – the TV lover in your life might appreciate the chance to explore different genres and build on their cinematic vocabulary.