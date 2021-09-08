The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk teams up with Bargain Hunt auctioneer Christina Trevanion for new BBC series

Restoration maestro Will Kirk (The Repair Shop) and auctioneering expert Christina Trevanion (Antiques Road Trip) are teaming up for a new BBC One series.

The Travelling Auctioneers will see the duo take their auction house and workshop across the UK, unearthing hidden gems and turning unwanted items into winning lots that could sell across the globe.

The fifteen episode series is being produced by STV Studios, makers of Antiques Road Trip and The Yorkshire Auction House, and will air during BBC One’s Daytime slate.

Will Kirk said: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an exciting new project. Hopefully between Christina and I, we can open up the worlds of restoration and auctions to a wider audience and show people some simple tips to get their prized possessions in pristine condition.”

Christina Trevanion said: “It’s really exciting to be a part of such an innovative new series and working alongside Will.

“Whether it’s a cellar, a barn, a loft, or the back of a cupboard, I’m really looking forward to uncovering the hidden treasures so many of us have in our homes, and giving them a new lease of life – while making the world of auctions and restoration accessible to as many people as possible.”

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime said: “I’m really excited that we’re bringing together two of BBC Daytime’s brilliant experts in an exciting new format, and I can’t wait to see them work their magic on some forgotten items hidden in homes around the UK.”

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at STV Studios, added: “I’m thrilled to be taking our bespoke auction house out on the road with Will and Christina.

“They’re a fantastic duo who will unearth the heartfelt stories behind the nation’s unwanted belongings whilst also delivering useful tips on how to restore and sell them.

“It’s a fresh and exciting new addition to this genre, made even more special with Will and Christina behind the wheel.”