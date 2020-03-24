The Rhythm Section and Like A Boss will be available to download and keep from April

Blake Lively stars in The Rhythm Section

Paramount is giving four of its most recent films, including spy drama The Rhythm Section, early Digital Download releases.

Starring Blake Lively and Jude Law, the film debuted in cinemas on January 31st and will be available to download and keep on April 13th.

Based on the novel by Mark Burnell and directed Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), The Rhythm Section is produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film series.

It stars Lively as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash.

When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption.

Also released the same day are Like A Boss, in which Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play best friends running their own cosmetics company which suddenly attracts the interest of an industry titan, plus Blue Story and Playing With Fire.