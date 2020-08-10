The Russell Howard Hour returns next month

Russell Howard Hour. Image credit: Ali Painter / Sky

The Russell Howard Hour returns to Sky One and Now TV for a fourth series on September 10th.

The series will again see Howard conduct in-depth interviews with guests both in studio and via a satellite link, plus live performances from comedians and musicians and, for the first time, he’ll be joined by well-known faces and emerging talent to tackle life’s biggest questions head on.

Each episode will be available to watch worldwide on Howard’s YouTube channel, which has over one million subscribers and will be broadcast in Australia and New Zealand close to its UK transmission.