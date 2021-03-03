The Secret Garden retains Number 1 spot in this week’s film chart

The Secret Garden holds on to its position at Number 1 in this week’s film charts, with the biggest physical sales tally of the week – but there’s only a only a few hundred sales between the star-studded adaption and its closest competition.

Following the title announcement of Spider-Man: No Way Home, its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home shoots up to Number 2.

Former Number 1 Sing – and the biggest digital download of the week – holds on at Number 3 while Roald Dahl’s The Witches drops to Number 4.

Elton John biopic Rocketman flies seen places to Number 5, landing just ahead of this week’s highest new entry at Number 6, a limited-edition re-release of 1980’s cult horror Demons 1 & 2.

Sci-fi action, and the last film in the Skyline trilogy – Skylines debuts at Number 7.

Despicable Me 3 drops to Number 8, The Greatest Showman rebounds to Number 9 and Jumanji: The Next Level tumbles four places to round off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd March 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 THE SECRET GARDEN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 4 2 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 3 3 SING UNIVERSAL PICTURES 2 4 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 12 5 ROCKETMAN PARAMOUNT NEW 6 DEMONS – COLLECTION 1 & 2 ARROW FILMS NEW 7 SKYLINES VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT 5 8 DESPICABLE ME 3 UNIVERSAL PICTURES 10 9 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 6 10 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of Gal Gadot in massive super-hero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is available to Download & Keep from Monday, March 8 having previously been only available at a premium rental price.