The Secret Garden retains Number 1 spot in this week’s film chart

The Secret Garden holds on to its position at Number 1 in this week’s film charts, with the biggest physical sales tally of the week – but there’s only a only a few hundred sales between the star-studded adaption and its closest competition.

Following the title announcement of Spider-Man: No Way Home, its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home shoots up to Number 2. 

Former Number 1 Sing – and the biggest digital download of the week – holds on at Number 3 while Roald Dahl’s The Witches drops to Number 4.

Elton John biopic Rocketman flies seen places to Number 5, landing just ahead of this week’s highest new entry at Number 6, a limited-edition re-release of 1980’s cult horror Demons 1 & 2.

 Sci-fi action, and the last film in the Skyline trilogy – Skylines debuts at Number 7. 

Despicable Me 3 drops to Number 8, The Greatest Showman rebounds to Number 9 and Jumanji: The Next Level tumbles four places to round off this week’s countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd March 2021

LWPosTitleLabel
11THE SECRET GARDENUNIVERSAL PICTURES
42SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE
33SINGUNIVERSAL PICTURES
24ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHESWARNER HOME VIDEO
125ROCKETMANPARAMOUNT
NEW6DEMONS – COLLECTION 1 & 2ARROW FILMS
NEW7SKYLINESVERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT
58DESPICABLE ME 3UNIVERSAL PICTURES
109THE GREATEST SHOWMAN20TH CENTURY FOX HE
610JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVELSONY PICTURES HE
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of Gal Gadot in massive super-hero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is available to Download & Keep from Monday, March 8 having previously been only available at a premium rental price.

