The Secret Garden takes Number 1 spot in latest Official Film Chart

The Secret Garden soars 18 places to Number 1 in this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on DVD & Blu-ray.

Starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters, the 2020 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel knocks last week’s chart-topper, 2016 animated musical Sing to Number 3.

Mean while Roald Dahl’s The Witches holds at its Number 2 peak as do Spider-Man: Far From Home (4) and Despicable Me 3 (5).

Jumanji: The Next Level (6) and Trolls World Tour (7) both drop one place to land just ahead of Sonic The Hedgehog, which rockets up 14 places to Number 8, returning to the Top 10 for the first time since October.

Sci-fi action, Anti-Life claims our highest new entry this week at Number 9. Bruce Willis stars as a senior mechanic on an interstellar ark facing a brand-new threat: a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what remains of humanity.

Finally, recent former Number 1 The Greatest Showman drops seven places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th February 2021

LW Pos Title Label 19 1 THE SECRET GARDEN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 2 2 ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 3 SING UNIVERSAL PICTURES 4 4 SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOME SONY PICTURES HE 5 5 DESPICABLE ME 3 UNIVERSAL PICTURES 7 6 JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 8 7 TROLLS WORLD TOUR DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 22 8 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT NEW 9 ANTI-LIFE SIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT 3 10 THE GREATEST SHOWMAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at critically acclaimed comedy-drama The Climb, starring Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino in a hilarious true-to-life bromance. The Climb is available to Download & Keep from 1st March.