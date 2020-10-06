The Simpsons season 31 to premiere on Disney+ next month

Disney+ has announced season 31 of The Simpsons will be premiering on the service on November 6th.

The latest run features an all-star lineup of celebrity guest appearances including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Marvel fans won’t want to miss “Bart the Bad Guy” (Episode 14) starring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, “Avengers: Endgame” Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and Maria Hill actor Cobie Smulders.