The Sims 4 Snowy Escape gets new trailer

Electronic Arts and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 Snowy Escape is coming to PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, and to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 13th.

This 10th expansion pack introduces the majestic and serene world of Mt. Komorebi, a new location for Sims looking for a getaway from their everyday lives or a new dream home.

The Japanese-inspired world offers a variety of activities for Sims to enjoy, from unwinding in the mountain’s onsen bathhouse, meditating on mindful walks or testing their limits with exciting, and sometimes dangerous sports activities like skiing, snowboarding and rock climbing.

“The Sims team is constantly exploring new ways Simmers can play with life, and The Sims 4 Snowy Escape will offer them the freedom to choose their own adventures in the new world of Mt. Komorebi,” said Graham Nardone, Producer of The Sims 4 Snowy Escape.

“Whether Sims want to hit the slopes and go on daring excursions on the mountain, prefer to unwind with scenic hikes and indulge in a day of relaxation, or even build their new dream home, this expansion pack provides something for everyone to enjoy.”