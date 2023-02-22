SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

The Star Trek: The Next Generation movies are coming to 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray

-

All four movies featuring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew are getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release on April 3rd. Presented by Paramount Home Entertainment, the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection follows last year’s release of the six classic cast movies on the format.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The new boxset features Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis, on both 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray. 

Each will also be available individually in 4K Ultra HD+Blu-ray combo packs and on standalone Blu-ray editions.

The legacy Blu-ray special features are:

Star Trek: Generations

  • Commentary by Director David Carson and Manny Coto **
  • Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore **
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Uniting Two Legends
    • Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
    • Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
    • Scoring Trek
  • Visual Effects
    • Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
    • Crashing the Enterprise
  • Scene Deconstruction
    • Main Title Sequence
    • The Nexus Ribbon
    • Saucer Crash Sequence
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Tribute to Matt Jefferies
    • The Enterprise Lineage
    • Captain Picard’s Family Album
    • Creating 24th Century Weapons
    • Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
    • Stellar Cartography on Earth
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1
    • Trek Roundtable: Generations
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers

Star Trek: First Contact

  • Commentary by Director and Actor Jonathan Frakes **
  • Commentary by Screenplay Writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore **
  • Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale **
  • Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Making First Contact
    • The Art of First Contact
    • The Story
    • The Missile Silo
    • The Deflector Dish
    • From “A” to “E”
  • Scene Deconstruction
    • Borg Queen Assembly
    • Escape Pod Launch
    • Borg Queen’s Demise
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
    • The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
    • First Contact: The Possibilities
    • Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation
    • Greetings from the International Space Station
    • SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2
    • Trek Roundtable: First Contact
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
  • The Borg Collective
    • Unimatrix One
    • The Queen
    • Design Matrix
  • Archives
  • Trailers

Star Trek: Insurrection

  • Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis **
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • It Takes a Village
    • Location, Location, Location
    • The Art of Insurrection
    • Anatomy of a Stunt
    • The Story
    • Making Star Trek: Insurrection
    • Director’s Notebook
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Westmore’s Aliens
    • Westmore’s Legacy
    • Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
    • Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3
    • Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
  • Creating the Illusion
    • Shuttle Chase
    • Drones
    • Duck Blind
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Advertising

Star Trek: Nemesis

  • Commentary by Director Stuart Baird **
  • Commentary by Producer Rick Berman **
  • Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Nemesis Revisited
    • New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
    • Storyboarding the Action
    • Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis
    • Build and Rebuild
    • Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
    • Screen Test: Shinzon
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
    • A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
    • The Enterprise E
    • Reunion with The Rikers
    • Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
    • Robot Hall of Fame
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4
    • Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
  • The Romulan Empire
    • Romulan Lore
    • Shinzon & the Viceroy
    • Romulan Design
    • The Romulan Senate
    • The Scimitar
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers

POPULAR