The Star Trek: The Next Generation movies are coming to 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray

All four movies featuring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew are getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release on April 3rd. Presented by Paramount Home Entertainment, the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection follows last year’s release of the six classic cast movies on the format.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
The new boxset features Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis, on both 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray.
Each will also be available individually in 4K Ultra HD+Blu-ray combo packs and on standalone Blu-ray editions.
The legacy Blu-ray special features are:
Star Trek: Generations
- Commentary by Director David Carson and Manny Coto **
- Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore **
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
- Library Computer
- Production
- Uniting Two Legends
- Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
- Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
- Scoring Trek
- Visual Effects
- Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
- Crashing the Enterprise
- Scene Deconstruction
- Main Title Sequence
- The Nexus Ribbon
- Saucer Crash Sequence
- The Star Trek Universe
- A Tribute to Matt Jefferies
- The Enterprise Lineage
- Captain Picard’s Family Album
- Creating 24th Century Weapons
- Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
- Stellar Cartography on Earth
- Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1
- Trek Roundtable: Generations
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Trailers
Star Trek: First Contact
- Commentary by Director and Actor Jonathan Frakes **
- Commentary by Screenplay Writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore **
- Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale **
- Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
- Library Computer
- Production
- Making First Contact
- The Art of First Contact
- The Story
- The Missile Silo
- The Deflector Dish
- From “A” to “E”
- Scene Deconstruction
- Borg Queen Assembly
- Escape Pod Launch
- Borg Queen’s Demise
- The Star Trek Universe
- Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
- The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
- First Contact: The Possibilities
- Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation
- Greetings from the International Space Station
- SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
- Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2
- Trek Roundtable: First Contact
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
- The Borg Collective
- Unimatrix One
- The Queen
- Design Matrix
- Archives
- Trailers
Star Trek: Insurrection
- Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis **
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
- Library Computer
- Production
- It Takes a Village
- Location, Location, Location
- The Art of Insurrection
- Anatomy of a Stunt
- The Story
- Making Star Trek: Insurrection
- Director’s Notebook
- The Star Trek Universe
- Westmore’s Aliens
- Westmore’s Legacy
- Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
- Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In
- Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3
- Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
- Creating the Illusion
- Shuttle Chase
- Drones
- Duck Blind
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Advertising
Star Trek: Nemesis
- Commentary by Director Stuart Baird **
- Commentary by Producer Rick Berman **
- Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **
- Library Computer
- Production
- Nemesis Revisited
- New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
- Storyboarding the Action
- Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis
- Build and Rebuild
- Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
- Screen Test: Shinzon
- The Star Trek Universe
- A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
- A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
- The Enterprise E
- Reunion with The Rikers
- Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
- Robot Hall of Fame
- Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4
- Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
- The Romulan Empire
- Romulan Lore
- Shinzon & the Viceroy
- Romulan Design
- The Romulan Senate
- The Scimitar
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Trailers