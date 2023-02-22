The Star Trek: The Next Generation movies are coming to 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray

All four movies featuring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew are getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release on April 3rd. Presented by Paramount Home Entertainment, the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection follows last year’s release of the six classic cast movies on the format.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The new boxset features Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis, on both 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray.

Each will also be available individually in 4K Ultra HD+Blu-ray combo packs and on standalone Blu-ray editions.

The legacy Blu-ray special features are:

Star Trek: Generations

Commentary by Director David Carson and Manny Coto **

Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore **

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **

Library Computer

Production Uniting Two Legends Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire Scoring Trek

Visual Effects Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures Crashing the Enterprise

Scene Deconstruction Main Title Sequence The Nexus Ribbon Saucer Crash Sequence

The Star Trek Universe A Tribute to Matt Jefferies The Enterprise Lineage Captain Picard’s Family Album Creating 24 th Century Weapons Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert Stellar Cartography on Earth Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1 Trek Roundtable: Generations Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

Star Trek: First Contact

Commentary by Director and Actor Jonathan Frakes **

Commentary by Screenplay Writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore **

Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale **

Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **

Library Computer

Production Making First Contact The Art of First Contact The Story The Missile Silo The Deflector Dish From “A” to “E”

Scene Deconstruction Borg Queen Assembly Escape Pod Launch Borg Queen’s Demise

The Star Trek Universe Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane First Contact: The Possibilities Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation Greetings from the International Space Station SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2 Trek Roundtable: First Contact Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex

The Borg Collective Unimatrix One The Queen Design Matrix

Archives

Trailers

Star Trek: Insurrection

Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis **

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda **

Library Computer

Production It Takes a Village Location, Location, Location The Art of Insurrection Anatomy of a Stunt The Story Making Star Trek: Insurrection Director’s Notebook

The Star Trek Universe Westmore’s Aliens Westmore’s Legacy Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3 Trek Roundtable: Insurrection Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict

Creating the Illusion Shuttle Chase Drones Duck Blind

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Advertising

Star Trek: Nemesis