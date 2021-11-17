The Suicide Squad tops this week’s Official Film Chart

Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. TM & © DC

The Suicide Squad takes the Number 1 slot in this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

With 88% of its total made up of physical copies, the DC film outsells the rest of the Top 5 combined this week to take the title, denying PAW Patrol: The Movie (2) a third week at the top.

Taking this week’s highest new entry is Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings at Number 3. Fast & Furious 9 (4) and Black Widow (5) both drop one place this week, landing just ahead of The Grinch, which becomes the first festive Top 10 entry of the season after climbing seven places to Number 6.

Jungle Cruise sails down two to Number 7, and Space Jam: A New Legacy scores another week in the chart at Number 8.

Harry Potter: The Complete Collection flies six places to Number 9 this week as fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone – which itself lands at Number 12 this week.

The following four Harry Potter films also feature in the Top 40, charting chronologically: The Chamber of Secrets (22), The Prisoner of Azkaban (29), The Goblet of Fire (33) and The Order Of The Phoenix (36).

Finally, The Croods: A New Age rounds off at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 17th November 2021