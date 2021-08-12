The Truffle Hunters comes to digital stores next month

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing feature documentary The Truffle Hunters through digital stores on September 27th.

Executive produced by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino and from director duo Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, who also serve as writers and cinematographers, the documentary explores the mysterious and secretive profession of truffle hunting.

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle—which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation.

They’re guided by a secret culture and training passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs.

They live a simpler, slower way of life, in harmony with their loyal animals and their picture-perfect land, seemingly straight out of a fairy tale. They’re untethered to cell phone screens or the Internet, opting instead to make their food and drink by hand and prioritizing in-person connections and community.



The demand for white truffles increases year after year, even as the supply decreases. As a result of climate change, deforestation, and the lack of young people taking up the mantle, the truffle hunters’ secrets are more coveted than ever.

However, as it soon becomes clear, these ageing men may just hold something much more valuable than even this prized delicacy: the secret to a rich and meaningful life.