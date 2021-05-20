The Walking Dead are headed to Disney+

Disney+ has confirmed that the first 10 seasons of The Walking Dead will be available to stream in the UK from Friday 2nd July, following the closure of its Fox linear channel on all platforms next month.

The streaming service will also be the exclusive UK home of season 11 when it premieres this August.

Also coming to the platform is hit sci-fi drama War of the Worlds. Inspired by the classic novel by H.G Wells, season 1 will be available to stream on 28th May, ahead of the season 2 premiere landing this July.

Both shows will be available under the Star category which houses shows and films suitable for older audiences.