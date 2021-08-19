The Walking Dead season 11 launches next week on Disney+

The Walking Dead returns to UK screens next week for its eleventh and final season which starts with our heroes striving to refortify Alexandria following the devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

With the group now including survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop, plus Maggie and her new group, the Wardens, the race is also on to secure more food before Alexandria collapses like countless other communities they’ve come across throughout the years.

More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own.

Fans wanting to find out how the saga ends will need to head over to Disney+ which became the show’s new home following the closure of the Fox channel earlier this year. New episodes will be available weekly from August 23rd where they’ll join boxsets of seasons 1-10.

Disney+ is available on mobile devices, various smart TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV sticks, Sky Q, Apple TV boxes, plus Roku TVs and devices.