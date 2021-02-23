The Watch gathers global audience after host of overseas sales

Picture Shows: Constable Cheery (JO-EATON KENT), Corporal Angua (MARAMA CORLETT), Lady Sybil Ramkin (LARA ROSSI), Captain Sam Vimes (RICHARD DORMER), Sergeant Detritus, Constable Carrot (ADAM HUGILL)

BBC Studios has announced a raft of international sales for The Watch, its drama series inspired by the characters of Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels.

The show has been sold to M-Net across sub-Saharan Africa, TVNZ in New Zealand, yes in Israel, Cosmote TV in Greece, Telefonica in Spain, and to Viasat World across Russia and CIS. Airline passengers will also be able to view the series on Emirates.

BBC Studios President, Global Distribution, Paul Dempsey says: “Following its successful debut in the U.S. The Watch has captured the imagination of our international customers with its unique mix of escapism, comedy and crime.”

Executive Producer at BBC Studios Production, Richard Stokes, says: “It is great to see buyers across the world recognise that this is a series their audiences will love.

“With a bold cast of characters, The Watch really breaks the mould for the fantasy genre.

“The fantastic scripts combined with the direction and the extraordinary cast performances have created a series that will engage fantasy and sci-fi audiences who enjoy immersive worlds and rich storytelling.”