The Watch is coming to iPlayer and BBC Two

Picture Shows: Constable Cheery (JO-EATON KENT), Corporal Angua (MARAMA CORLETT), Lady Sybil Ramkin (LARA ROSSI), Captain Sam Vimes (RICHARD DORMER), Sergeant Detritus, Constable Carrot (ADAM HUGILL)

The Watch – the BBC Studios produced high-concept drama inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett – will be available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer from July 1st, with a BBC Two broadcast confirmed for later this year.

The show follows an unlikely group, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process.

The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

Originally commissioned by BBC America, the eight-part series has since been sold to a host of international broadcasters.

The series inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death (voiced by Wendell Pierce).

The cast for the series also includes British Independent Film Award winner, Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree) as Carcer Dun, Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland) as Wonse, Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) as Wayne, a magical speaking sword, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) as Lord Vetinari, James Fleet (Outlander) as The Archchancellor, Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) as Throat, Paul Kaye (After Life) as Inigo Skimmer and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty) as Captain John Keel.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, says: “The Watch may have a dystopian setting but it is a really fun, energetic and enjoyable watch – full of thrills, humour and memorable characters.”

Simon Allen, Lead Writer and Executive Producer, says: “We had so much fun making this weird, wild ride of show with such an exceptional cast and dedicated crew. We can’t wait for UK audiences to join our adorable gang on their adventures!”