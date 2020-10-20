The West Wing comes to All4 this month

All seven seasons of Aaron Sorkin’s hit political drama The West Wing are coming to All4 later this week.

Charting the Presidency of Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) from its earliest days to the end of his second term, the series became famous for its dialogue-heavy corridor walking scenes and tackling of domestic and international politics.

Sheen is joined in the series by Rob Lowe, Stockard Channing, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, as well as Joshua Malina, Mary McCormack, Alan Alda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jimmy Smits.

Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisitions said: “All eyes turn to The West Wing over the next few weeks and so there could not be a more fitting time to bring this giant of a show to All 4.”

Streaming from 21st October.