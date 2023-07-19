The Wheel of Time season two gets first trailer

Prime Video has released a new trailer for the second season of The Wheel of Time which is set to stream in more than 240 countries and territories around the world from September 1st.

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy book series, the show follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) who learns he is The Dragon Reborn- a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world… or break it.

Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches.

Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world.

In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world.

The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

The cast also includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.