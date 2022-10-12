The Wicker Man TV series confirmed to be in development

Howard Overman, creator and writer of the hit Disney+ and Canal+ War of the Worlds series, is to adapt horror classic The Wicker Man into a new 8-part series.

Like War of the Worlds, the series is being produced by Overman’s Urban Myth Films alongside The Imaginarium after securing rights to the property from Studiocanal. “Early talks with potential broadcasters” are said to be underway.

A statement says Overman’s adaptation will offer “a completely original take in its exploration of a community steeped in pagan folklore”.

Overman commented: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to reimagine this hugely influential film. While the story is very different, the series explores the same themes of sacrifice, superstition and ritual that were at the core of the original film.”

Jonathan Cavendish, Co-founder at The Imaginarium said: “Howard Overman has created a bold, shocking and unique series, pulling the themes and terrifying power of the original Wicker Man into a thrilling modern setting. We’re so excited to bring this reimagining of a classic to the screen with our friends at Urban Myth.”

Johnny Capps, Executive Producer at Urban Myth Films, added: “Working with The Imaginarium and with Howard on this adaptation has been a fantastic collaboration. We can’t wait to share Howard’s brilliantly original and bold take on this cult classic.”