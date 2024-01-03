The Winter King clocks up almost 6m streams on ITVX

The Winter King, ITV’s epic retelling of the King Arthur legends, has proven a hit with viewers of the broadcaster’s streaming service after clocking up more than 5.7 million views over the festive break.

The 10-part series stars Iain De Caestecker and tells of the story Arthur’s struggle to unite Britain’s warring factions in order to fight off an impending Anglo-Saxon invasion.

Based on the first book in Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Trilogy, the series also stars Eddie Marsan as Uther and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin.

The entire boxset landed on ITVX on December 21st and is available to stream for free.

Produced by Bad Wolf in association with One Big Picture, the drama was made in Bristol and South Wales and was adapted from Cornwell’s books by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore.