The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse gets new trailer

Disney+ has released a new look at its animated short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse which premieres on November 18th.

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and pals Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.

Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts.

The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.