The Yin Yang Master is coming to Netflix

Netflix has secured the global exclusive streaming rights ex-China to The Yin Yang Master.

Adapted from the popular mobile game Onmyōji, the Chinese fantasy film reunites stars Chen Kun and Zhou Xun in their first collaboration in over eight years.

Produced by Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu and directed by Li Weiran,The Yin Yang Master will be available exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.

In The Yin Yang Master, the world is on the verge of a devastating war with the monsters who are coming back to retrieve the Scaling Stone.

Yin Yang Master Qingming (Chen Kun)’s life is in danger and he travels to different worlds to prepare for the upcoming assaults. On his journey, Qingming finds that the key to all the calamities is embracing his hybrid identity of both human and monster.

In the film, we see Chen Kun and Zhou Xun’s characters Qingming and Bai Ni in a relationship. William Chan plays Ci Mu, portrays a sophisticated character that transforms from good to evil.