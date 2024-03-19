Third series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys set for BBC Two and iPlayer 

Michael Portillo at Coastguard Cottages Cuckmere Haven (Image: Naked West/Fremantle)

Michael Portillo’s Great Coastal Railway Journeys is set to return to BBC Two and iPlayer with a third series.

The latest run will see Portillo visit the petrified forest in Borth in Wales, Tresco Abbey in the Isles of Scilly and across the English Channel to Northern France where he’ll visit Pas de Calais. In each destination he investigates their connection to the sea, along with the forces of nature and history that have shaped them.

Portillo said: “I am delighted to present a third series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys. I hugely enjoyed meeting inspiring people and hearing the history and legends of our coastline.”

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, added: ‘Great Coastal Railway Journeys is a brilliant example of what makes our Daytime and Early Peak shows so appealing.

“Michael is a wonderfully knowledgeable and trusted guide as he showcases beautifully scenic travel routes in the UK and beyond, which audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.’

Alison Kreps, co-Executive Producer at series producers Naked West, said: “We are thrilled to announce the third series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys. We can’t wait to share what makes the glorious coastlines of Britain and France so special.”