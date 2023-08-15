Third series of Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck debuts this month 

Image: Avalon

Rose Matafeo’s hit romcom Starstruck returns to BBC Three with its third series on August 28th. The show will air in weekly double bills and will also be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from that date.

Series three follows Jessie (Matafeo) as she explores a new single life having parted ways with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Two years on from the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for.

Minnie Driver reprises her role as Tom’s agent Cath and John Simm joins the cast for the brand-new series.

Co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, series three also marks Matafeo and Snedden’s directorial debut.

Starstruck is Produced by Avalon and outside the UK airs on Max in the US, ABC in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, HBO Max in Latin America, Crave in Canada, Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia, HOT and YES in Israel, HBO Max territories in Europe and HBO in the Baltics, RTL Deutschland, and RaiPlay in Italy.