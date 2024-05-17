The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Anyone But You lead this month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale

Film fans can grab time limited bargains on a host of blockbuster titles, including the first four Indiana Jones films, The Flash, Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Anyone But You.

Deals vary between retailers which include Apple, Amazon, Sky Store, Virgin Media and EE TV Store.

The sale is co-ordinated by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the trade body which represents leading film distributors, and runs until Sunday (May 19th).

Supporting distributors and studios include Crunchyroll, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery.