This week’s Women’s World Cup semi-finals to air on BBC TV

The BBC will be the only place to watch both semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup this week – Spain face Sweden on Tuesday 15 August, with live coverage of the match on BBC One and iPlayer from 8.30am, while Australia take on England on Wednesday 16 August, with coverage from 10am.

In addition to the broadcaster’s TV coverage, fans will be able to listen to live commentary of both games on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sounds.

Following the matches, highlights will be available on BBC Three’s Women’s World Cup Highlights, while in-play clips and highlights will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Women’s World Cup final will be available on both BBC TV and ITV.