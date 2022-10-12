Thor: Love and Thunder is this week’s best selling film in the UK

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo by Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder tops this week’s Official Film Chart for the very first time following its release on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.

The film sees Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) retirement come to an end after a deadly new adversary named Gorr the God Butcher seeks to make all gods extinct.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

The film scored 6.5k sakes more than Pitt’s Bullet Train which sits at number two and is this week’s highest new entry.

Last week’s chart-topper Jurassic World Dominion falls to Number 3, landing just ahead of Despicable Me origin story Minions: The Rise of Gru at Number 4 while Elvis stumbles to Number 5.

Where The Crawdads Sing is up next and our third brand new entry in this week’s Top 10. Next up is former Number 1 Top Gun: Maverick (7) followed by The Railway Children Return (8) which zooms up 26 places to Number 8, entering the Top 10 for the first time.

Rounding off this week’s Top 10 are horror The Black Phone (9) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th October 2022