Those Who Remain gets PS4, Xbox and Steam release on May 28th

Wired Productions and Camel 101 have announced that Those Who Remain will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on May 28th with a retail-exclusive Deluxe Edition set to launch globally later in the summer, alongside a Nintendo Switch edition.

Set in the sleepy town of Dormont, a town in a spiraling split from the fabric of reality, warped by darkness and the deeds of the citizens who reside, Those Who Remain is a story-driven, first-person adventure thriller combining a deeply atmospheric game world with tense psychological horror that delves deep into the human psyche.

Edward, a man who had previously enjoyed the perfect life, is attempting to break off an affair to put his life back on track by driving into the night, unaware of the darkness brewing below Dormont and the cause of recent disappearances.

Players must confront the unknown horrors reflected by the darkness and survive the night as Edward is faced with a test of his sanity, morality and the shadows of evil that lurks below.

“Those Who Remain is a game Camel 101 should be proud of,” said Leo Zullo, Managing Director, Wired Productions.

“With the announcement of the digital release, we are set to offer fans of thrillers and adventure a unique supernatural experience.

“Later this summer, our offering expands with the retail-exclusive Deluxe Edition, and to compliment this, we’ll welcome Nintendo Switch owners to their own chilling adventure.”