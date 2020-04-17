Three is offering Pay As You Go Unlimited data, calls and texts for £20

Mobile network Three is offering unlimited data, calls and texts for £20pm for six months on its new ‘Supercharged’ Pay As You Go plans.

To get their hands on the Unlimited Data Pack, customers can order a free SIM for Three’s New Pay As You Go from www.three.co.uk and download the new Three UK App.

New customers and those who have joined since 12 March 2020 can then purchase the Unlimited Data Pack for £20 and can get five further unlimited months at the same price, after which the price reverts to a non-offer cost of £30 per month.