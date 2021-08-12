Three most popular online casino games

The concept of casino gaming is centuries old, and you’ll find that many of your favourite games have blurred origins – much like a game of Chinese whispers, the rules and aims have changed over time.

But since the age of the internet, online casino gaming has become more popular, and on a website such as Paddy Power casino, you can play traditional table games, alongside new and innovative titles – meaning there’s something for everyone and you’ll never get bored.

If you’re new to online casino and fancy some inspiration before you log in to your account, read on, as we run through the most popular games.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a card game, where the player and dealer go up against each other. The aim of the game is to beat the dealer, and you can either do that by getting a closer points’ tally to the target of 21, or for the dealer to go bust (exceed 21 points). The game of Blackjack is also known as 21.

When playing classic Blackjack, the player/s and dealer each receive two cards. Simply tally up the total of points: aces are worth 1 or 11 points, cards ranked 2-10 are their face value, while picture cards (J, Q, K) are also worth 10 points. Landing 21 points in two cards is called a natural and is paid out at 3:2. Standard wins are paid out at 1:1.

Online, you’ll find that the game has remained vastly unchanged. However, there are plenty of variations which offer additional side-bets or new rules, to keep things fresh and exciting for seasoned Blackjack fans. Such titles include Buster Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender and Perfect Blackjack – perfect for getting you racing to 21.

Roulette

Roulette is a game played with neither cards nor dice. It’s a game of chance, where risk and reward are offered in equal measure. The aim of the game is to predict where the ball will land. Once bets are placed, the wheel is spun, and the ball is thrown in. Whichever pocket the ball lands in once the wheel stops is the winning number.

There are two variations of Roulette – American and European. The difference is the number of pockets available – with the American game featuring a double zero, in addition to the single zero found in both games. This increases the edge in favour of the casino.

There are many different bets that can be placed on the table – from a straight-up single numbers, to even-money bets like odd/even, red/black or high/low.

Online, you will be able to play both variations of Roulette, as well as games with an innovative twist. And even more exciting, there are themed variations too – so if you’re an ancient mythological buff, there’s Age of the Gods Roulette, or for sports’ fans: Live Football Roulette or Frankie Dettori’s Jackpot Roulette.

Slots

You can’t envisage a casino floor without those bulky machines with their bright lights, loud sounds and sizeable jackpots! Slots have been around for years and have come a long way since the first machine was invented. From Sittman and Pitt’s Poker machine, to Charles Fey’s Liberty Bell, and later Bally’s Money Honey – Slots have to be the most popular casino game, at brick-and-mortar establishments and online.

With online Slots, players are taken on a real voyage of discovery with so much choice. Games will vary by theme with some of the most popular including ancient mythology, classic/retro, film and TV, and culture. You can play three-reel or five-reel Slots, and games with fixed pay-lines or 100,000s ways to win! The opportunities are endless. Some of the biggest franchises include Rainbow Riches, Age of the Gods, and Fishin’ Frenzy.

Sponsored by Paddy Power