Three new Channel 5 branded channels come to Pluto TV

Pluto TV, the subscription-free streaming service, has added three new channels showcasing programming from its fellow ViacomCBS stablemate, Channel 5.

New to the service are:

5 Cruising with Jane McDonald – based on the popular travelogue series following the ‘queen of cruise ships’ as she travels the world exploring life on board a range of ocean and river vessels.

5 Destination Britain will bring together some of the best shows celebrating the beauty of the UK’s regions and counties, featuring titles such as Britain by Bike with Larry & George Lamb and Walking Britain’s Lost Railways, featuring Rob Bell.

5 Building Britain will showcase the country’s most impressive structures, with range of programmes spotlighting historic and modern triumphs of engineering, including Britain’s Greatest Ships, Britain’s Greatest Boats, Britain’s Greatest Bridges and George Clarke’s Build a New House in the Country.

“These new FAST channels from Channel 5 show the potential of Pluto TV for content partners, who can remix and repackage evergreen content to reach fans new and old”, said Dan Fahy, SVP Streaming, ViacomCBS UK.

“Pluto TV provides content partners with a sophisticated consumer platform, market wide distribution, a proven monetisation model and significant marketing support – this offer is unrivalled in the UK FAST space.

“The addition of the new Channel 5 channels to the service strengthens Pluto TV’s range of local and international programming in way that is compelling to viewers who enjoy the linear streaming experience, while also consolidating Pluto TV’s position as the leading FAST player in the UK.”