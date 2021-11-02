Thunder Tier One gets launch date and trailer

Top-down tactical shooter Thunder Tier One will be available to purchase from December 7th and can now be pre-ordered on Steam.

The game is billed as a realistic title where players join an elite special operations team tasked with stopping a dangerous terrorist organisation wreaking havoc across the fictional Eastern European country of Salobia.

In 4-player co-op, online PVP or solo with AI teammates, players must carefully select their gear and utilize all their tactical skills to successfully work their way through a nine mission story driven campaign.

Additionally, Thunder Tier One includes new game modes Exfil, Domination as well as Advance & Secure and Deathmatch.

For more info visit www.thundertierone.com