Tickets now on sale for Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds 2022 tour

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds is returning to arenas throughout the UK next year, with Steps’ and stage star Claire Richards joining the show as Beth, The Parson’s Wife, opposite Strictly and West End star Kevin Clifton as The Artilleryman.

Tickets for the Life Begins Again Tour, which will include visits to Manchester, Glasgow, London and Hull, are on sale at livenation.co.uk

Wayne said: “Why are we calling this The Life Begins Again Tour? It’s certainly a name appropriate for the times we have been living through since the first lockdown in 2020, caused by the pandemic.

“But ironically, the title comes from a musical phrase in my original 1978 double-album just as Humanity learns that the Martians, with all their superior intelligence, incredible machines and weaponry, hadn’t foreseen one particular thing – the common cold, and the bacteria that caused it. And in a sneeze, they were gone!

“Now from all over Britain, mankind began returning to their homes. Life was beginning again. By 2014 I decided that original musical phrase should be expanded into a full song, performed by all the characters we have met along the way, and it has appeared in every tour and production since.

“HG Wells conceived his story’s ending with Human bacteria defeating the invading alien force. But how could he have possibly known, that over 120 years later, a virus born on Earth, would appear and reap havoc on innocent people of all ages, colour and ethnicities, world-wide.

“Let us hope, that like HG’s Martians, this horrible disease is being truly defeated, as life will begin again.”

TOUR DATES



MARCH 2022

23 NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

24 BIRMINGHAM RESORTS WORLD ARENA

26 CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA*

27 BRIGHTON CENTRE

28 BRIGHTON CENTRE

29 BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

30 BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE



APRIL 2022

01 MANCHESTER AO ARENA

02 GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO

03 LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

05 HULL BONUS ARENA

06 LIVERPOOL M&S ARENA

07 NEWCASTLE UTILITA ARENA

09 LONDON THE O2*