Tickets now on sale for Science Museum’s first Science Fiction Film Festival

Screenings will take place at IMAX The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum. Image © Science Museum Group.

Tickets have gone on sale for the Science Museum’s first Science Fiction Film Festival at which visitors will be able to enjoy IMAX screenings of blockbuster movies including Interstellar, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Blade Runner: The Final Cut.

Other highlights include:

Sunshine with a post-screening Q&A with director Danny Boyle, science advisor Professor Brian Cox and astrophysicist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

The 30 th anniversary of The X-Files will be marked with the pilot episode presented on one of the biggest screens in the UK, featuring a Q&A with series creator Chris Carter, and science advisor to the series, Anne Simon.

anniversary of The X-Files will be marked with the pilot episode presented on one of the biggest screens in the UK, featuring a Q&A with series creator Chris Carter, and science advisor to the series, Anne Simon. Alex Winter, who played the eponymous Bill, and Ed Solomon, co-creator of the Bill & Ted trilogy will speak with physicists about current research into time travel.

Chris Bell, Events Producer at the Science Museum Group, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring together a thrilling programme of science fiction film classics, alongside an incredible talks line-up of visionary film-makers and leading science professionals.

“Audiences can join us to explore how scientists and science fiction creators have inspired each other to imagine new worlds, new life and new technology.”

For full details and tickets, visit: sciencemuseum.org.uk