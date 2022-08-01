Time travel drama La Brea lands on Paramount+ UK

Paramount+ UK subscribers can now watch the entire boxset of La Brea, the hit US time travel series about a group of Los Angeles residents who find themselves transported back in time following the opening of a sinkhole.

When hundreds of people, the survivors find themselves fighting to survive in a prehistoric world while trying to get home before the sinkhole – in fact a portal between the two times – closes.

The series, which debuted in the US late last year, has already been renewed for a second season.

Paramount+ UK is available as a standalone £6.99 per month subscription via paramountplus.com, as a Prime Video add-on channel, and also comes bundled with Sky Cinema for customers with a Sky set top box or Sky Glass.