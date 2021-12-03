Timothée Chalamet’s Dune arrives on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray next month

Dune is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and DVD on January 31st following a January 17th debut in digital retailers.
The movie will also be available to rent from digital stores on December 6th.
Based on Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel, the film was directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) and took more than $350 million at the global box office.
Synopsis
Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.
As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray special features:
- The Royal Houses
- Filmbooks: House Atreides
- Filmbooks: House Harkonnen
- Filmbooks: The Fremen
- Filmbooks: The Spice Melange
- Inside Dune: The Training Room
- Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester
- Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle
- Building the Ancient Future
- My Desert, My Dune
- Constructing the Ornithopters
- Designing the Sandworm
- Beware the Baron
- Wardrobe from Another World
- A New Soundscape
DVD special feature:
- The Royal Houses