Apple TV+ confirms return of Owen Wilson’s Stick

Owen Wilson and Peter Dager star in Stick. Image: Apple

Owen Wilson’s golfing comedy, Stick, is returning to Apple TV+ for a second season.

The show stars Wilson as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on 17-year-old golf phenom Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) who he guides through a series name-making competitions.

News of the recommission came as the show’s opening season drew to a close.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant.

Season one also saw guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark.

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to ‘Stick,’ and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+,” said creator Jason Keller who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson.

“It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, added: “With first season of ‘Stick,’ audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny and heartfelt world that Jason, Owen and their all-star team created this season.

“There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”