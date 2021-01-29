Tin Star season 3 is coming to Blu-ray & DVD next month

Starring BAFTA winner Tim Roth, the third and final season of the critically acclaimed Tin Star is available on Blu-ray & DVD from 15th February.

This season tells the story of Jack, Angela and Anna returning to Liverpool, where their story began twenty years ago, to face their deadliest enemies in a battle with the past to win freedom in the present.

But instead, our heroes are forced to face up to the devastating and inescapable truth about who they really are.

