Tips to Discover New Online Games

Nowadays, people love gaming.

In fact, right now, there are over three billion gamers around the globe – which isn’t that far away from half of the population.

However, despite how fun video games are, there’s a slight problem: people are overwhelmed with choice.

Every month, it seems as though a ton of new games get released across all the major platforms, whether it’s the PlayStation 5 or PC. For the average gamer, it’s a lot to keep track of. For example, every year, a new Call of Duty title gets released, leading to an oversaturation of the market.

As a solution, this article has gathered some tips for you to discover new online games that you will genuinely enjoy. Ready? Let’s take a look.

Read Reviews

Arguably, reviews are the best tool for discovering new games.

When it comes to this, you can read reviews from:

Critics

Users

Ideally, you should read a combination of both for a balanced point of view.

For example, here are some reviews of the best UK casino sites for people who love online games like poker and slots.

Use Reddit

Reddit is an excellent source for discovering new online games.

In case you don’t know, Reddit is one of the largest forums on the internet. Here, people gather to discuss everything, from travel to gaming.

On Reddit, there are literally thousands of gaming subreddits for you to browse. As a general starting point, you should make an account and subscribe to the r/Gaming subreddit.

r/Gaming is an excellent source for discovering new games. If people think a game is good and worth playing, they will let you know about it in this subreddit. Plus, paid advertising isn’t common on Reddit, which means you know most of the opinions are genuine.

Browse Twitch

Next up, Twitch.

Twitch is a platform primarily for streaming video games. Every day, thousands of people stream games for their fans and followers to watch – it’s a really simple concept.

Of course, Twitch is also a great way to discover new games. For example, streamers like Ninja – who has over a million followers – will often plug new games that they’ve discovered. When they do this, it allows their followers to go and test these games out for themselves. More often than not, they will end up loving them.

So, if you don’t have one already, it’s recommended that you make a Twitch account and subscribe to lots of different players. Also, make sure to browse the ‘Games’ and ‘eSports’ tabs to discover as much new content as you possibly can.

Read YouTube Comments

The YouTube gaming community is a highly reliable source of information. It’s for this exact reason you should always read the comments section.

For example, when a new trailer for a Call of Duty game gets released, the comment section will often be full of people suggesting other alternative first-person shooter games that you should try.

Also, the comments section (when it isn’t filtered) is a great way to discover whether a game is truly good or not. If it isn’t, the comments section will let you know by giving it negative feedback.