Titanic, Return of the Jedi, and Superman confirmed for Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series

Titanic with live orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall

Brassed Off, Superman, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring have been unveiled as the next films to be screened as part of the Royal Albert Hall’s popular Films in Concert series.

For more information and tickets visit royalalberthall.com

Brassed Off Live

Kicking off the new series series, Mark Herman’s British comedy-drama returns after its sold-out premiere at the Hall in 2017. Relive this classic movie with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing the original score live alongside the film being projected on to the big screen.

Wed 25 May, 7pm – Tickets: £26 – £73

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert

The Fellowship of the Ring was the first ‘Films in Concert’ event held at the Hall, way back in 2009, and is finally making its long-awaited return. The iconic score will be performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Chorus.

Fri 27 – Sat 28 May, 1:30pm / 7:30pm, Sun 29 May, 1pm / 6pm – Tickets: £36.74 – £81 (excluding fees)

Superman in Concert

Rescheduled from 2020, the Royal Albert Hall is screening Superman in Concert with Christopher Reeve’s career-defining performance as Clark Kent and Superman. John Williams’ classic score will be performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Sat 25 Jun, 7:30pm – Tickets: £30 – £70

Titanic Live

Following sold out seasons in 2015 and 2017, James Cameron’s Titanic returns to the Royal Albert Hall as part of their Films in Concert series. The timeless score will be played live on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra while the 1997 blockbuster is projected onto the Auditorium’s high-definition screen.

Sun 10 Jul, 1:30pm / 7:30pm – Tickets: £18.50 – £78.50

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Making its Films In Concert UK debut, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi comes to the Royal Albert Hall. Watch the original trilogy’s climatic conclusion while the London Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams’ unmistakeable score live.

Fri 23 Sep, 7:30pm, Sat 24 Sep, 2:30pm / 7:30pm, Sun 25 Sep, 1:30pm / 6:30pm – Tickets: £37 – £90.50