Title revealed for next Transformers movie

Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Hasbro have revealed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be the title of the franchise’s next installment.
The announcement was made to mark the start of production of the film which is Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.
The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas Summer 2022.
Synopsis:
Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.