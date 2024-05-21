TiVo reveals new cross-screen ad platform

TiVo has revealed a new cross-screen ad platform which it says will empower advertisers “advertisers to efficiently optimize branded campaigns to their desired audiences”.

The firm’s operating system was recently revealed as one of the platforms supporting Freely, the new TV service from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

It’s also used by Argos to power its Bush branded smart TVs and later this year Panasonic is due to launch smart TVs powered by TiVo into stores in the UK and across Europe.

The new TiVo One ad platform will help brands combine ad inventory across multiple end-points in the home and the car, optimize their advertising campaigns, analyse customer attribution across different channels and devices, and gain valuable insights into which devices and distribution platforms drive maximum engagement to adapt advertising strategies accordingly.

TiVo One initially plans to offer a ‘Homepage Ad,’ its flagship ad unit, enabling brands to amplify their message with targeted data-driven advertising.

This is expected to allow advertisers to reach their targeted audiences through linear and OTT ad promotions, and provide shared ad revenue opportunities for partners, all the while allowing users to find their content through seamless search and discovery for a friction-free viewing experience.

Jon Kirchner, CEO of TiVo parent company Xperi, said: “As a key element of our long-term strategy for the independent media platform, offering a variety of ways to optimally engage with audiences is essential.

“Whether that be through our smart TV offerings or connected car solutions, partners leveraging our innovative solutions can ensure we’re committed to delivering value and driving sustainable growth.

“By fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes choice, personalization and seamless integration across platforms, we aim to redefine how audiences engage with content in today’s dynamic environment.”